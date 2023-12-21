Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.