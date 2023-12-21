Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.