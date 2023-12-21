Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 625,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

