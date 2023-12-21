Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

