Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

