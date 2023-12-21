United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
See Also
