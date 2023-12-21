United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

