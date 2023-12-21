Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

