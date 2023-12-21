Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

MTUM stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

