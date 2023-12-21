Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.