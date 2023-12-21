Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 387 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $84.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

