Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWR opened at $76.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

