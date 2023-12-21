Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.