Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,506.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 180,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

