Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

