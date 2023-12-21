Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $29.29.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

