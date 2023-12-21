Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 145,290 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,290 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 3.24% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

