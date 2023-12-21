TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

