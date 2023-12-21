Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 0.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

