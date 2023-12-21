Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for approximately 22.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 4.05% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $168.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $484.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.86 and a 52-week high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

