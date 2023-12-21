Touchstone Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,515 shares during the period. Coda Octopus Group comprises approximately 4.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coda Octopus Group worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 255,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coda Octopus Group

In related news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Annmarie Gayle acquired 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $99,977.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,538 shares in the company, valued at $473,584.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 183,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,312 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

