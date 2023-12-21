Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 4.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,528 shares of company stock worth $57,192,323. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

COIN opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

