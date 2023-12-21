Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

