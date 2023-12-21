Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

