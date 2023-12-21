Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

