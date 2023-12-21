Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 680 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1,446.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $540.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.31. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

