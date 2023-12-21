The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

