The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE KO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $248.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
