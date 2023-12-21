The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

