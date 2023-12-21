The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

AES Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 597,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

