Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.
Tenable Price Performance
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
