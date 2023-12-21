Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 68.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 413.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 173,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

