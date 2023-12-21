T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Reduced by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 5.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

