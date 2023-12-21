StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 138.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

