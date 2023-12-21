StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
