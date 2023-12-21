StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

