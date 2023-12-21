StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. First United has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts expect that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First United

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First United’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 163.5% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in First United by 53.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in First United by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

