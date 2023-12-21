StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

