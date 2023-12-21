StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.33 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

