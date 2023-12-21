StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRT. TheStreet cut shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Startek by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Startek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
