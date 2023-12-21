StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.