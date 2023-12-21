StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 15.9 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.15. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

