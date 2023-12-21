StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

