StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.