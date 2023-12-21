StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energous by 963.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the period.

About Energous



Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

