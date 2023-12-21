StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.42 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

