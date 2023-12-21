Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SCS. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

