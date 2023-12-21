Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 5.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.