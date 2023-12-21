SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.