Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

