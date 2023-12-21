Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

