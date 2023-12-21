Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

