SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.